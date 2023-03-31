Walking around Mansfield town centre, the number of empty units is noticeable. The rise of internet shopping – supercharged by the coronavirus pandemic – has had a huge impact on town centres across the country as high street retailers struggle to compete.

More recent losses including the Martin Wilkinson Jewellers earlier this year, due to retirement – the store dated back to 1794.

There are many empty shops in Mansfield, including this former Polish supermarket on Leeming Street.

The sign for discount clothing store Dickie Dirt’s – opened by boxing star Henry Cooper in 1982, but closing a year later – above a boarded-up unit on Leeming Street shows how long one unit has stood empty, while more recent losses include Thorntons, BHS and Woolworth’s.

With this in mind, your Chad took to the streets and spoke with residents about their vision for Mansfield town centre.

David Clay, who said he was interested in the area’s history, said: “We do not make enough of the old buildings in Mansfield, its history or its Robin Hood roots. I think we should go along the tourist and historical route.”

Kate Chattin, who works in the town, said she would like to see more big name brands that sell a broader range of items: “Now the bigger department stores have gone, people prefer to drive to outlets instead of coming into Mansfield.”

David Clay, a Mansfield resident, spoke with your Chad about his thoughts on the future of the town centre.

Town centre partners are now working to bring in more business, “regenerate” the town and increase footfall.

Jay Rowlinson, Mansfield Business Improvement District chief executive officer, said: “The BID has made it one of its main priorities to eradicate empty properties in the town centre, among a raft of initiatives to increase interest and footfall in our town centre.

One year ago, Mansfield was named the best place in England to start a business and Mr Rowlinson said the BID was “having success” in bringing new businesses into the town centre.

He said: “We have nine new businesses which have started, or are just about to start up in the town centre in the last two months.

There are more empty shops on Dame Flogan Street. One building has been empty for more than five years.

“When considering the 425 sustainable new businesses started up in the Mansfield area in the past year or more, it highlights people are willing to give Mansfield a try for new businesses.

“Mansfield BID will do our best to assist them in making it profitable and consequently successful.

“I urge new businesses considering operating in Mansfield to make Mansfield BID their first port of call. We can give advice and also ensure they are aware of the different properties available to them.”

Mr Rowlinson also urged new businesses to consider a temporary stay at Four Seasons’ pop-up shop to get a feel for the town and then consider leasing a property for longer with support of the BID team.

Kate Chattin, a worker in Mansfield, shared her thoughts about the future of the town.

Rebekah O'Neill, Four Seasons manager, said: “Our pop-up shop initiative has been fantastic in enabling businesses to try the centre with a heavily subsidised cost of just £250 per week.

“This has been extremely successful. Just this week we have completed our third letting to a retailer who decided to take a permanent store.

“This was after using our pop-up space and experiencing the support from the Four Seasons team and the town.

“We are working with our landlord, Mansfield Council, on plans to secure the centre’s long-term future with new brands and investment opportunities.”

Army major Jay Rowlinson, CEO of Mansfield Business Improvement District (BID).

Martyn Saxton, council head of planning and regeneration, said the authority was involved in efforts to improve the town centre.

He said: “We are pleased to see footfall across the town centre picking up again, with January and February figures reaching the equivalent of the pre-pandemic levels for the same period.

“We want to thank the community for returning to the town centre and supporting local shops.

“Mansfield has more than 300 independent retailers in the town and a shopping centre to be proud of. Of course, we would love to see more retailers in town.

“The council works closely with the BID on projects to support the town’s regeneration, including addressing vacant properties and hosting free events.”

Work on greening the town centre, including a new Memorial Garden behind the Old Town Hall is under way, while other suggestions include an indoor market in the former BHS store on West Gate.

Mr Saxton said: “Several projects are being worked on by the council demonstrating our commitment to further regenerating the town centre.

“Most recently, we successfully bid to the government;s Levelling Up Fund for £20 million to kick-start the Mansfield Connect project. This will transform the former Beales store into a multi-agency hub, bringing additional footfall into the town and providing a one-stop shop for various services.

“We are also progressing with our £16.5m White Hart Street development, which will boost people living in the town centre and transform the derelict area.