Photos: 11 empty Mansfield shops as community shares 'vision' for the future

Mansfield, a market town and shopping destination, offers a range of big brand names and independent stores for shoppers to explore, but there are still many empty shops in the centre of town that could bring more business – and tourist – options, according to residents, to the heart of the district.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:29 BST

Following the pressures facing retailers after the coronavirus pandemic, with the cost of living crisis and the shift to online shopping, high streets and town centre shops across the country are struggling.

Mansfield is facing a similar struggle, as empty shops stand vacant, and have become a popular topic of concern among shoppers, town centre workers and residents.

Mansfield Business Improvement District and town centre partners, including Mansfield Council, said plans are in place to support new and long-standing businesses in town and increase footfall.

Here are some of the empty shops in Mansfield Town Centre that are currently on the ‘market’.

A group of young people aged 11 and 12 created a mural on the ground floor of the former Dickie Dirts clothing shop at 11 Leeming Street in Mansfield town centre.

1. Former clothing shop

A group of young people aged 11 and 12 created a mural on the ground floor of the former Dickie Dirts clothing shop at 11 Leeming Street in Mansfield town centre.

An empty shop on Church Street which was previously a charity shop, next to Mansfield Soup Kitchen.

2. Church Street

An empty shop on Church Street which was previously a charity shop, next to Mansfield Soup Kitchen.

Another empty shop for rent in Mansfield town centre, Church Street.

3. Another vacant shop

Another empty shop for rent in Mansfield town centre, Church Street.

The former Food Plus Mansfield, a Polish supermarket brand, now stands empty on Leeming Street.

4. Leeming Street

The former Food Plus Mansfield, a Polish supermarket brand, now stands empty on Leeming Street.

