End of an era for Mansfield's oldest independent jewellers as doors close for final time

Independent jewellers Martin Wilkinson, on Queen Street, owned by Andrew Campin, dates back to 1794 and has a long-standing history in the town.

After an extensive closing-down sale, the business has now closed its doors for a final time.

After 229 years, the oldest independent jewellers in the UK have closed their doors.

Andrew, who has worked in the jewellery industry for 60 years, said: “Closing the store has not been a decision I have taken lightly.

“Martin Wilkinson has a rich 228-year history in the town and has survived through some difficult times, including two World Wars which is a considerable achievement, but the time is right for me to retire.

“It has been an incredible privilege to carve out my career, meet generations of wonderful customers and help the people of Mansfield choose significant pieces of jewellery to be passed down through families.

“In many ways, I feel Martin Wilkinson will live on for years to come.”

Originally named Coral, in the late 1800s jeweller Martin Wilkinson purchased the store and changed its name to match his established shop in Newark.

When Mr Wilkinson decided to relinquish ownership of the store sometime later, the successive owners kept the recognised name.

However, it was not until the 1930s, when Edgar William Campin – known as Bill – marked a new era for the shop.

In 1968, Andrew who had served a jewellery apprenticeship and obtained his registered jeweller diploma, returned to Mansfield to help his father Bill who had fallen ill.

Fortunately, Bill made a full recovery, and this was the start of a long and illustrious career for Andrew.

Staff at the jewellers have wished the owner and their boss of many years, a final thank you for his service.

A spokeswoman for the business said: “Thanks must go to Andrew Campin, our owner and managing director who has devoted 61 years to Martin Wilkinson, enjoy your well deserved retirement.”