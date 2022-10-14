Architects could be invited to design new social housing scheme for derelict Mansfield site

The council purchased land in the White Hart Street area in order to facilitate the regeneration of this key town centre site.

The area has stood derelict for over a decade now. It previously had planning permission for a mixed retail and residential scheme in 2008, but market conditions meant this scheme was never taken forward.

The area subsequently became blighted and has, as a consequence, become a magnet for anti-social behaviour. Redevelopment of this area would strongly align with the council's Growth, Aspiration, Wellbeing and Place priorities.

Coun Marion Bradshaw, portfolio holder for Safer Communities, Housing and Wellbeing, said: "We want to improve this derelict and blighted part of Mansfield and see something really special on this piece of land.

"It must be a development which respects its historical significance and the conservation area in which it sits but also looks to the future. It also needs to be a development which is environmentally sustainable and mitigates climate change.

"It will promote a safe place to live and, crucially, it must reflect the council's available budget for this scheme.

"The redevelopment would represent a vital element of the masterplan which we are in the process of putting together for the town centre to map out a future path for growth and regeneration.

"A key vision of that masterplan is to make the town centre a place where people want to live because this will increase the footfall for retailers and improve the look of the centre, all of which, in turn, should act as a catalyst for external investment."

If the competition is approve it will be managed by The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) and would cost the council a maximum of £79,000.

Coun Bradshaw said: "Running a RIBA-approved competition would promote the district of Mansfield nationally and internationally and demonstrate that, as a town, it is progressive in its aspirations and open for business. It would bring with it a real atmosphere of excitement."

