Mansfield is the best place in England to start a business - it's official

The study by marketing training hub School of Marketing analysed the latest Office for National Statistics data on the number of new businesses and closing businesses in 2021.

Cardiff was ranked the best in the UK, with Mansfield in second place, making it the best place in England, ahead of Wolverhampton.

The study found there were 625 new businesses in Mansfield in 2021, compared with 380 which closed, which meant that for every 10 businesses that closed, about 16 more were started.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield town centre.

The study also found UK-wide business openings were 4 per cent higher than pre-pandemic numbers in 2019 with 386,200 new businesses in 2019 and 401,815 new businesses in 2021.

Across the UK, 420,135 businesses closed in 2021, nearly 5 per cent higher than the number of new companies formed in the same year.

A School of Marketing spkesman said: “With many prospective business owners holding out to begin their companies with the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic, this list not only shows the best regions to do so, but also highlights how in many areas the economy is starting to flourish again.”

The study was conducted by the School of Marketing, which offers digital marketing apprenticeships in more than 20 countries, serving more than 4,000 learners worldwide.

The best UK regions to start a business.