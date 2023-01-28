Mansfield Council is now progressing with the scheme, which will see the former Beales department store building in the town centre – which has stood empty since Beales closed in early 2020 – turned into a civic hub.

It is hoped the “multi-agency hub”, named Mansfield Connect, will house the district council – potentially freeing up its current Civic Centre home on Chesterfield Road South for redevelopment – alongside the NHS, West Nottinghamshire College and Mansfield Community & Voluntary Service, as well as Nottinghamshire Council and the Department for Work and Pensions.

Civic and business leaders have now shared their excitement and visions for the project after it was just one of four in Nottinghamshire to be awarded Levelling Up cash in the latest round of funding.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, outside the former Beales store in Mansfield.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “We are demonstrating civic leadership to take the reins of this failing market building that otherwise would have represented the decay of the town centre.”

As well as bringing an empty building back into use, it is hoped the plans will benefit other nearby businesses, with more people working and visiting the town centre.

Jay Rowlinson, Mansfield Business Improvement District chief executive, said: “We will see an increase in footfall in the town centre, by having the one-stop shop for health care, council services and education.

“Our businesses will further reap the benefits with the staff and visitors using their eateries, shopping with them for goods and enjoying what the town offers.

“Bringing a building that has stood empty in a prime location back into use for the public can only be a good thing for our town.”

Vanessa Whitton, Mansfield CVS chief executive, said: “It is important there is a reason to come to the town centre.

“We need to make Mansfield town a place where people want to live, work and socialise, and having this as a focal point will help that.”

The funding announcement comes as plans are revealed for a new multi-million-pound community diagnostic centre in Mansfield.

David Ainsworth, director of strategy and partnerships at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Mansfield Community Hospital, said: “You can see the regeneration of the Mansfield town both with the levelling up agenda and our new centre. There is a real opportunity to create local jobs for local people and give our children and young people some hope and aspiration for this area.”

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council, said: “It’s important we bring it back to life with multi-agency use, services, businesses, leisure – all sorts of stuff in the town centre – and reviving Stockwell Gate, which can only be a good thing for the town and regeneration.”

Health and education services as well as spaces for private sector opportunities are also key players in the Mansfield Connect project.