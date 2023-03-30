News you can trust since 1952
Community farm near Mansfield celebrates projects with interactive event

An event celebrating the ‘tale of two projects’ saw the community come together for an interactive exhibition, celebrating art work created by volunteers at Rhubarb Farm in Langwith.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 30th Mar 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read

Rhubarb Farm is a horticultural-based environmental social enterprise, providing services to the unemployed, people with learning disabilities and more.

A tale of two projects was a special event at the Langwith site, which saw more than 80 visitors celebrate the merging of two key projects from the last nine months.

Throughout the projects, volunteers were able to socialise with staff at Lea Green outdoor activity centre and enhance skills by attending an workshop with artist James Brunt.

Ben Sofield is pictured alongside volunteers.
Ben Sofield, aged 28, a worker at Rhubarb Farm said: “All their hard work has paid off. It was a surreal experience to see volunteers’ visions turn into reality.”

One project brought a sensory garden to the farm, and was “designed and developed” in line with the needs of volunteers, now known as ‘The Snug’.

The second project, Point of View, was formed to engage young people into volunteering through the arts.

The event included refreshments under marquees, where art work from volunteers was displayed.

Attendees also enjoyed a sing-along of well known classics, including Sweet Caroline, thanks to the Rhubarb Farm band.

Ben said: “Seeing the artworks, sculptures and other various bits and bobs has made me feel extremely proud of every single one of the POV volunteers.

“I can’t wait to keep working with them.”

Heath Robinson Museum also unveiled an art piece at the event.

Mansfield