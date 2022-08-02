Pop-up shop prompts bath bomb business to think about permanent premises in Mansfield

The Little Lotion Company recently won a competition to have a pop-up-shop in Mansfield’s Four Seasons Shopping Centre for two weeks.

Katy Bacon and Dave Foulstone run the business, which currently works from a workshop and sells wholesale to businesses all around the country as well as running stands at many local business events.

Katy and Dave say the pop-up shop proved to be such a hit they are seriously considering taking on a more permanent shop, possibly in Mansfield town centre, sometime next year.

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley visited the pop-up shop to see Katy Bacon and Dave Foulstone at work. Also pictured is Katy and Dave's daughter Freyja.

Katy said: “We are pleased to say our pop-up shop has been fantastic and we have met so many new customers along with seeing some of our regular customers too.

“The feedback from shoppers has been great to hear and we are looking forward to finding a suitable, permanent shop next year.

"We would also like to say thank you to Coun Ben Bradley for taking the time out of his busy schedule to come and speak to us and find out more about our little bath bomb business"

Coun Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, paid a visit to the store to see the business in action and find out more about how Little Lotion Company has grown over the years into a company that ships all over the country.The prospect of future growth for this business was also discussed with the business looking to expand into a permanent store.

Coun Bradley said: “It was brilliant to pop in to Little Lotion Company's pop-up-shop in the Four Seasons and meet Katy and her family.

“The company has come a long way from a 'bit on the side' at home to one that ships all over the country and is looking to expand even further, a really positive local success story.

“I’d like to thank Little Lotion Company for having me in and wish them the best of luck in their search for a more permanent shop space in the future."