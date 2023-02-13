Family-run bath bomb shop opens in Mansfield shopping centre after years of wholesale and markets
Mansfield shoppers welcomed a new addition to the town’s Four Seasons Shopping Centre this weekend as a family-run bath bomb and cosmetic business opened its doors.
The Little Lotion company is now open for business in the former Thorntons unit inside Four Seasons.
The family-run business, launched by Katy Bacon and partner Dave Foulstone in 2016 had previously operated from a 500 sq feet facility in Shirebrook, supplying wholesalers and running market stalls.
Along with an extensive children’s range of products, the business also caters to more mature shoppers with adult-themed bath bombs, along with pamper products for all ages.
Katy, a former retail supervisor, and Dave, who was a kitchen manager, are now full-time in their family-run business in Mansfield’s popular shopping centre.
Katy said: “It was quite overwhelming to see so many of our friends, family, and customers there as well as lots of new customers too.”
An official opening, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams, saw support from neighbouring retailers, friends, family, and shoppers.
Gingersnap Parties, an events company, provided Spider-Man and Cinderella as special guests for the day.
Katy said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who came down to see us.
“Whether you bought something, had a browse or congratulated us, we are very grateful to every one of you.”
Loran Keetley, a customer who attended the open day, said: “Already used my carpet freshener and my bath bomb smells amazing. My daughter absolutely loved seeing her first princess too.”
Another customer, Michelle Smith, said; “Congratulations. You deserve it.”