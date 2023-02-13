The Little Lotion company is now open for business in the former Thorntons unit inside Four Seasons.

The family-run business, launched by Katy Bacon and partner Dave Foulstone in 2016 had previously operated from a 500 sq feet facility in Shirebrook, supplying wholesalers and running market stalls.

Along with an extensive children’s range of products, the business also caters to more mature shoppers with adult-themed bath bombs, along with pamper products for all ages.

Katy Bacon, alongside partner Dave Foulstone and daughter Freyja.

Katy, a former retail supervisor, and Dave, who was a kitchen manager, are now full-time in their family-run business in Mansfield’s popular shopping centre.

Katy said: “It was quite overwhelming to see so many of our friends, family, and customers there as well as lots of new customers too.”

An official opening, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams, saw support from neighbouring retailers, friends, family, and shoppers.

Gingersnap Parties, an events company, provided Spider-Man and Cinderella as special guests for the day.

Katy said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who came down to see us.

“Whether you bought something, had a browse or congratulated us, we are very grateful to every one of you.”

Loran Keetley, a customer who attended the open day, said: “Already used my carpet freshener and my bath bomb smells amazing. My daughter absolutely loved seeing her first princess too.”