Katy’s little company wins Mansfield's Four Seasons Centre's pop-up shop competition

But her business, the Little Lotion Company soon grew and is now run out of a 500 sq feet facility in Shirebrook and is a full-time occupation for Katy and her partner Dave Foulstone.

And now the company has been named as the winner of a Pop-up shop competition and will be selling its wares from a unit in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre, in Mansfield town centre, between Monday, July 18, and Sunday, July 31.

Katy said: “We are super excited to be given the opportunity to be the first business in the pop-up shop and to switch our roles from being wholesale suppliers to shops and small businesses, to being the ones selling our products in a retail environment.

The Little Lotion Company, run by Katy Bacon and Dave Foulstone, sells toother businesses, but has had stalls at events in Mansfield.

“We can’t wait to bring the shop to life.”

Katy was a retail supervisor, and Dave had been a kitchen manager for several years.

About 12 months ago, they left their “normal” jobs to take their passion for The Little Lotion Company to another level.

Katy said: “Our business started in 2016 and has taken six years to get to this level, so it shows that success does not happen overnight.”

The Little Lotion Company makes all sort of itmes, from bath bombs to wax melts.

She said that the ability to try running a shop was an opportunity not to be missed, and that she could foresee the business having its own premises next year.

Rebekah O’Neill, Four Seasons manager, said: “We’re excited to welcome The Little Lotion Company as the first host of our new Pop-up Space. We are looking forward to supporting Katy and the team in their time here.

“We hope they have a successful stay at Four Seasons and are confident our customers are going to love their products."