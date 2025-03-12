Concerns for ‘dumped’ dogs in Nottinghamshire as pet neglect on the rise

Concerns are on the rise for a nationwide dog welfare crisis, as charities in North Nottinghamshire are facing a surge in dog abandonments and increased pressures for rehoming.

Over the last two years, we have reported heartbreaking accounts of dogs being abandoned and rescued in the North Nottinghamshire area, highlighting the severity of neglect.

Animal shelters and kennels across Britain are facing an increasingly serious situation, felt here in the North Nottinghamshire area.

Thousands of dogs, including beloved pets and impulsively acquired lockdown companions, are experiencing the harsh realities of abandonment.

In 2024, this dog was found tied to a road sign in Blidworth.

Many now face the uncertainty of finding new homes, while, in the most tragic cases, some may ultimately face euthanasia.

From tragic cases of dogs dying as a result of abuse and neglect, to heart-wrenching instances of dogs being dumped in the middle of the night, we have sadly witnessed it all.

In October 2023, Mansfield Chad shared a story of two cockapoos that were ‘rescued’ from a property in Clipstone after concerns were raised by neighbours on a Facebook community group.

The dogs were found covered in their own faeces and urine, left to drink from a toilet bowl.

An abandoned cockapoo from Clipstone in 2023, pictured at the veterinary surgery with matted fur, covered in urine and faeces.

In another case in December 2023, Beauty’s Legacy – Nottinghamshire charity run by volunteers aimed at reuniting lost or stolen pets –rescued and rehomed Luna, who was found injured in Mansfield after being thrown from a car and hit by a van.

In April, the following year, our news desk received a shocking report of a litter of puppies discovered on the brink of death.

They were rescued by Mansfield Wildlife Charity after being dumped in woodland in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Just two months later, in June 2024, we reported on an XL Bully that was found tied to a road sign on Oak Lane near Blidworth by a couple on their way to work.

Luna was found injured in Mansfield after being thrown from a car and hit by a van in December, 2023.

In the same month, the Worksop Guardian covered the story of a woman from the Carlton in Lindrick who was banned from keeping animals for ten years after an emaciated Jack Russell terrier was discovered dead in a filthy kennel at her home.

The RSPCA prosecuted the dog's owner after Buddy (the terrier) was found dead during a follow-up visit by one of the charity's inspectors.

Most recently in 2025, Cuckney-based Doggy Dens Rescue took in two dogs from the Mansfield and Ashfield area, Hugo and Tezz, who were rescued from poor housing conditions after concerns about neglect were raised.

Unfortunately, stories of dog neglect continue to make headlines both regionally and nationally.

A photo shared by Mansfield Wildlife Rescue in April 2024 shows a litter of sleeping puppies that were found abandoned in Mansfield Woodhouse.

The RSPCA reported a 25 per cent increase in pet neglect reports nationally and nearly 1,000 reports in the first nine months of 2024.

This is a sharp increase compared to 2020.

In January 2025, the RSPCA reported a country-wide 1,972 incidents of animal abandonment, which is an increase of more than 34% compared to January 2024, when there were 1,471 incidents.

Similarly, in December 2024, there were 1,802 reported incidents of abandonment, representing a rise of more than 17 per cent from the 1,540 incidents recorded in December 2023.

Overall, in 2024, there were 22,503 incidents of abandoned animals, compared to 20,995 in 2023, marking an increase of more than seven per cent.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “We are concerned that while animal in-take at our national animal centres has been very high in recent years, animal rehoming has not been keeping pace; meaning many of our centres are full to bursting.

A woman from Carlton in Lindrick was banned from keeping animals for ten years. This decision came after an emaciated Jack Russell terrier (Buddy) was discovered dead in a filthy kennel at her home. The RSPCA took legal action against the dog's owner after Buddy was found dead during a follow-up visit by one of the charity's inspectors.

“Unfortunately, we believe the cost of living crisis is continuing to have a big impact as less people are adopting.

“This comes at a time when we have seen a rise in animal abandonment as the cost of living crisis puts extra strain on pet owners.

“We are working to keep pets in loving homes by providing two million pet meals to foodbanks across England and Wales and we have a dedicated Cost of Living Hub which offers advice to pet owners who may be struggling.

“We would always urge anyone considering getting a pet to thoroughly do their research to make sure they can give them the time, money and care they need for the rest of their lives.”

The RSPCA-run Cost of Living Hub can be found at: www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/costofliving.

In the last two months, there have been two cases of abandoned dogs in Mansfield and Bassetlaw.

In February 2025, three dogs were discovered in a crate at a nature reserve in Retford.

They were taken in by Bassetlaw Council’s dog warden.

During the eight days that the dogs were in the kennel, unfortunately, no one came forward to claim them.

The dogs are now set to be rehomed through the council’s appointed kennels.

In early March 2025, a cocker spaniel was left at the RSPCA charity shop in Mansfield and was subsequently taken in by the dog warden at Mansfield Council.

The dog was not claimed in a seven day period, so it will now be rehomed through the council.

No further updates on the dog are currently known.

When asked about the primary reasons for neglect and abandonment of dogs, Lisa Dean, the founder of the Nottinghamshire-based animal welfare charity Beauty’s Legacy, identified three main factors: breed specific (particularly XL Bullies), the effects of the cost of living crisis, and the abandonment of ex-breeding dogs from puppy farms once they have fulfilled their purpose.

Denise Hardwick, the founder of Cuckney's independent Doggy Dens UK Rescue, stated that dogs are suffering for various reasons.

She said: “Abandonment is a growing issue due to a lack of shelter space.

“I try to help whenever possible, but we don't have the capacity or funds to cover unexpected veterinary bills.

“The dogs typically require spaying, vaccinations, and microchipping.”

Since January 1, 2025, 20 abandoned or surrendered dogs in the UK area have been rescued and rehomed by Doggy Dens UK Rescue due to various reasons, including housing difficulties, death, lack of training, and owners’ inability to provide them with time and fulfilment.

Bassetlaw Council has also confirmed that during 2024, they responded to 110 reports of stray and lost dogs within Bassetlaw.

A spokesperson added: “In around a third of these cases, dogs were able to be reunited with their owners from all parts of the district.

“However, 78 dogs were recorded on the stray dog register.

“We’ve found that since the start of the cost of living crisis more large breeds, such as German Shepherds, as well as an increase in bull breeds, such as Staffordshire Bull Terriers, are being abandoned in the district.

“Any dogs that are abandoned are cared for at our appointed kennels, where they stay for a period of up to eight days.

“This time gives the owner of the dogs an opportunity to come forward and claim their pets, should they be able to provide proof of ownership.

“Should the dogs not be claimed within the eight-day period, they are available to be rehomed, which is administered by our appointed kennels.”

Mansfield Council has confirmed that they collaborate with the dog liaison team to rehome abandoned dogs through their own services.

If this effort is unsuccessful, the council explained how they then turn to external providers and charities to assist in finding a home for the dog.

Unfortunately, if no suitable home can be found for abandoned dogs, the council stated that they may ultimately be put to sleep.

A council spokesperson emphasised that this is an absolute last resort, used only after all other options for rehoming the dog have been exhausted.

The council is only equipped to handle stray dogs, not those that are abandoned.

After reviewing the data and consulting with the team, a council spokesperson noted that the annual number of stray dogs remains consistent.

However, there has been a concerning trend: fewer dogs are being reclaimed by their owners, and a decreasing number are microchipped.

This makes it more challenging to identify their owners.

Consequently, more dogs are requiring care, and finding new homes for them has become increasingly difficult.

In recent months, the rate of dogs being returned to their owners has dropped from 97 per cent to 68 per cent.