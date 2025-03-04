Red cocker spaniel remains in kennels after being left at Mansfield RSPCA charity shop

By Phoebe Cox
Published 4th Mar 2025, 13:30 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 13:38 BST

A red cocker spaniel was left at the RSPCA shop in Mansfield and is now under the care of the Mansfield District Council's dog control service.

Sharing the appeal on Tuesday, March 4, a Facebook post from Mansfield District Council said: “Is this your pet?

“This red cocker spaniel was left at the RSPCA shop in Mansfield today and is now in the care of Mansfield District Council’s Dog Control Service.

Photo of the red cocker spaniel shared by Mansfield District Council.Photo of the red cocker spaniel shared by Mansfield District Council.
“If you have lost this dog, please contact 01623 463189 quoting reference no. MDC/5372.”

A Mansfield District Council spokesperson said: “Local authorities are legally required to hold stray dogs for seven days to allow time for missing pets to be reunited with their owners.

“We look at our lost dog reports and posts on Facebook to try to identify an owner.

“Where an owner cannot be identified, we keep the dogs in our kennels for the statutory seven-day period, and if the dog is not claimed within this period, then attempts to rehome the dog are made.”

In an update on Thursday (March 6), a council spokesperson confirmed that the dog is currently being cared for in their kennels.

The cocker spaniel will be kept for the statutory period of seven days. If the owner does not claim the dog during this time, it may be rehomed.

Further updates regarding the case will be provided in due course.

