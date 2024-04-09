Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The eight puppies, believed to be a week old were “close to death” when rescued, said Cheryl Martins, Mansfield Wildlife Rescue manager.

The puppies’ discovery in Mansfield Woodhouse was reported to the council's dog warden, who said it was impossible to identify their breed at this stage.

The rescue centre, located in Pleasley Vale, is now awaiting DNA results to determine the puppies’ genetics and breed, so they can provide the best treatment for any underlying health conditions.

A photo shared by Mansfield Wildlife Rescue shows a litter of sleeping puppies that were found abandoned.

Although the centre usually does not care for domestic animals, as it specialises in wildlife, Cheryl decided to take them in as an emergency.

She said despite their ordeal, the puppies are “doing well” and are being closely monitored.

The centre does not currently require any permanent homes or foster homes for them, but an update will be posted online if they can be rehomed.

Mansfield Wildlife Rescue is located in Pleasley Vale.

Cheryl also expressed concerns about the new mother, who was at ‘significant risk’ of infection.

She urged the mother’s owner to come forward, “even anonymously”.

Cheryl said: “The pups will stay with us in foster care until they can be rehomed, or we can apply to the courts for an interim exemption.

“Sadly, I feel this will happen more and more now due to the legislation surrounding the XL Bully ban.

Cheryl Martins has operated a wildlife rescue from her Mansfield Woodhouse home for two decades. Here, she is pictured at the Pleasley Vale site shortly after moving in.

“Poor, innocent, unidentifiable pups are getting dumped because owners can't either face the costs of feeding them until they are rehomed or are worried that they will grow up to fit a ‘type’ – it's just so wrong.

“The Government must be clearer on the XL legislation, as the ban can cover many mixed breeds if they appear to be a type.

“Some staffies could match a type, and so could a Labrador x.

“It can't just go on looks, as it does not help innocent pups who haven't even had a chance to turn into loyal, obedient dogs.

“Concentrate on the owners, prosecute those who can't keep them under control more severely and tighten up on the legislation for the breeding of dogs. Only registered breeders or working/service dogs.”

The public can support Mansfield Wildlife Rescue with their work by donating items from their Amazon Wishlist via rb.gy/l2wk6z.

The charity is currently in need of puppy training pads, puppy food and other essentials for the week-old litter.

A spokesperson from Mansfield Council said: “I can confirm that Mansfield District Council is aware of the report of puppies being found in Mansfield Woodhouse, and this was reported to us on April 3, 2024.

“It has been determined that the puppies were less than a week old, and at this stage it is impossible to identify what breed they are.

“During this time, they remain with Mansfield Wildlife Rescue.

“As soon as they are identifiable, they will either be rehomed via the charity, or contact will be made with the dog warden.”