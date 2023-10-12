Heroic residents rescue 'neglected' dogs from 'diabolical' Clipstone home

The cockapoos are being cared for by Vets Now in Clay Cross.

The two cockapoos were “rescued” from a property on Forest Road in Clipstone, after neighbours shared concerns on a Facebook community group.

Natasha Over, a Forest Road resident, said: “The two poor dogs were left in a small toilet for over a week.

“I’ve called the RSPCA many times about it. They just left notes on the gate.”

One of the cockapoos pictured at the veterinary surgery with matted fur, covered in urine and faeces.

Donna Froggatt said she rescued the dogs with Helen Coleman and Keir Corbett after seeing the “concerned” posts on her Facebook feed.

She said the dogs were “rescued safely” and are now under the care of the Vets Now team in Derbyshire.

She said: “We took the dogs to an emergency vet who will be taking the case forward.

“Both dogs were found to be malnourished, with skin infections, and the only way they survived is that they drank from the toilet.

The dogs are now being cared for by vets in Derbyshire after they were rescued by concerned residents.

“The property was diabolical.”

Donna said she wanted to raise awareness about how “safeguarding is the responsibility of everyone”.

She said: “I had nowhere to call at midnight in the Mansfield area for support with the dogs.

Donna said the dogs were found in an "awful" condition for days.

“The dogs needed help as they were wet with urine and their back ends were clogged up with faeces,” she added.

Since posting about rescuing the dogs, she said the neighbourhood rescuers had been inundated with support and requests for updates.

Donna said the RSPCA told her the charity could not provide updates on the two dogs due to legal reasons and confidentiality.

She said she was told by an official that she “should have contacted the RSPCA” which she said she could not have done at the time.

A shocking image of the conditions the dogs were found in, as Donna said the cockapoos were surrounded by urine and faeces.

She said she was advised to leave the dogs until morning but said she “could not” have left them in the state they were in.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us.

“We would like to reassure people we will always look into and investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare.”