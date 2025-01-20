Help Hugo: Appeal for neglected dog in Nottinghamshire
Nottinghamshire-based Doggy Dens UK Rescue has intervened to help Hugo, who was found neglected and abandoned in a property.
Hugo was found in poor condition, but thanks to Lisa Reavill at Mansfield's The Dog House, he received a complimentary bath and has a veterinary assessment scheduled nearby.
Rescue founder Denise Hardwick said: “The situation reached a crisis point when the tenant was removed and the dog was surrendered.
“Hugo is currently being cared for by a kind family that stepped in when others did not.”
Denise added: “We need to help Hugo find a new home.
“He may be big, weighing around 60-70 kg, but he is the biggest, softest boy.
“At just three years old, he cuddles and often cries into his blanket, feeling sorry for himself.
“He has good manners, knows commands, and walks perfectly on a leash.”
According to further details shared by the charity’s appeal, Hugo is friendly and great with people.
He gets along well with other dogs and is curious about cats.
Although he is good with children, he will not be placed with those under 12 years old due to his size, which may cause him to accidentally knock them over.
Applications to rehome Hugo can be submitted here: doggydensukrescue.co.uk/rescue-application-form/.
Donations for vaccinations, neutering, and food can be made to Doggy Dens by referencing ‘RE: Hugo.’
Donations can be sent to the following bank account: Coop Bank, account name: Doggy Dens UK Rescue, sort code: 089299, account number: 67297775.
You can also donate via PayPal.
