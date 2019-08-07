Four new police officers on patrol in Mansfield

Four extra police officers will soon be on the beat in Mansfield district - including two dedicated to the town centre.

Nottinghamshire Police had already planned to provide three new officers in Mansfield district this year, but Mansfield District Council has agreed to fund a fourth - and asked for the officers to be patrolling the streets by the end of September.

Extra police could soon be on patrol in Mansfield.

The announcement comes days after a mass daylight brawl in Market Place - just yards from where familes were enjoying Mansfield's summertime beach - plus multiple reports of anti-social behaviour.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “I am extremely pleased Nottinghamshire Police have agreed to provide extra officers for Mansfield.

"We hope to see an increased visible presence as soon as possible before the end of September.

“I hope this will help to reassure our residents, businesses and visitors of our commitment to keep the town centre and the surrounding district a safe and welcoming place. Mansfield is very much open for both business and leisure activities.”

The news of extra officers was confirmed at a meeting this week between Mr Abrahams, Chief Constable Craig Guildford, of Nottinghamshire Police, and Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner.

Mr Abrahams said the town centre policing team would have a presence in the newly-refurbished Old Town Hall when it reopens, "which will contribute towards their physical presence around the town".

The council said its community safety team was also working with Nottinghamshire Police "to look at the officers’ shift patterns to optimise their presence in the town centre", as well as "examining how it can give neighbourhood wardens additional powers and equipment to combat ant-isocial behaviour and looking at ways to improve the way information captured by the council’s high-quality CCTV system is actioned".