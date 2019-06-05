Chance to rent Mansfield's newly-refurbished Old Town Hall

Businesses are being given the chance to rent a part of the Old Town Hall in Mansfield after more than £1m was spent on a revamp.

£1.4m was spent on the iconic building on Market Place to transform it into a retail and office hub.

The Old Town Hall.

There is now three internal retail units and two traditional external retail shops.

Debate on mineworkers pension scheme delayed

And, two office suites on the upper floors.

FHP Property Consultants which has been asked to rent the property on behalf of Mansfield District Council has said that this is an "exciting opportunity" for businesses.

Oliver Marshall of FHP said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for local and regional businesses. Mansfield is a busy market town and we are looking forward to seeing interest from a range of different operators for the space."

Businesses interested in the units are being asked to register interest now as two units are under offer.

The units are available from 451ft² up to 635ft², while office accommodation ranges from 511ft² to 1,308ft².

All units are available from July 2.

Flight bound for East Midlands Airport declares emergency and diverts

Rents start from £375 plus vat per month for the shops and £416 plus vat per month for the office space.

For more details or to arrange a viewing of the Former Town Hall, contact either Oliver Marshall or Anthony Barrowcliffe on 0115 950 7577.