Dementia café relaunched at Sutton's King's Mill Hospital

Hospital bosses in Sutton have relaunched a café for patients with memory loss and dementia - and their families.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust has relaunched the Forget Me Not Cafe Memory Café .

From left, Laura Jeffs, her gran Susan Buxton, Adele Bonsall and Suzanne Banks, trust chief nurse, at the relaunch..

The cafe, based in ward 52 at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, was originally centered around those with dementia, but has been "refocused" for anyone who is experiencing or has family or friends with any kind of memory difficulties.

Adele Bonsall, a dementia nurse specialist who helped with the café's relaunch, said: “We thought the café needed a bit of a refocus and relaunch to make it more inclusive for all patients with memory loss difficulties rather than just those with dementia.

"The launch proved to be popular and I hope we can continue to see many people using the café on a regular basis to get the advice and support that they need.”

The café unrs on the last Thursday of every month, from 2-4pm, for patients, carers, relatives and staff to ask questions about memory loss and conditions associated with dementia, as well as to meet and receive support in a relaxed setting, while enjoying light refreshments.

Laura Jeffs took her her grandma to the launch of the café.

The medicine management technician said: “I didn’t know the café was available to everyone so when I found out about it I was really pleased and thought it would be great to bring my grandma along too, as my grandad has dementia, so it’s great that we can come here and get some much needed support and advice.

"I’d encourage anyone to come along as it’s a really supportive environment.”

