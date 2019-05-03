Labour’s Andy Abrahams wins Mansfield mayoral race - by just two votes.

The son of miner son has promised a “fresh start” for the town after beating former mayor Kate Allsop by 7,930 votes to 7,928 under the second preference system after two recounts.

Mansfield District Council remains under no overall control after seats were mainly split between Labour and Mrs Allsop’s Mansfield Independent Forum.

Mr Abrahams was also elected councillor for Sandhurst, meaning a by-election will now have to take place as he cannot be a councillor and mayor at the same time.

Elsewhere, fellow mayoral candidates Philip Shields and Steve Garner were elected as independent councillors, for Netherfield and Racecourse wards respectively.

Lee Anderson won Oakham for the Conservatives, while fellow Tory Sinead Anderson won Eakring, beating MIF’s Stewart Rickersey, former cabinet member for corporate services, into second place.

