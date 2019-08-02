Seven men arrested over Mansfield brawl released

The seven men who were arrested after a brawl in Mansfield town centre have been released on conditional bail pending further investigation.

They were arrested in connection with an incident in Mansfield Market Place on Wednesday, July 31.

Mansfield Market Place

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you saw what happened or you have mobile phone footage which could help the investigation, you should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 535 of July 31.

