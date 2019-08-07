Mansfield medical centre thanks patients as traveller encampment leaves its car park

Staff at a Forest Town medical centre have expressed their "appreciation" to patients after an unlawful traveller encampment forced it to temporarily close and restrict its car parking.

A traveller camp pitched up on the car park of the Crown Medical Centre, off Crown Farm Way, early yesterday morning (August 6), and for about half an hour the centre was forced to close due to "anti-social behaviour" and patients were advised to "re-book appointments".

Crown Medical Centre, on Crown Farm Way, Forest Town.

Residents reported stones being thrown at cars in the car park, leading to Nottinghamshire Police arriving on scene and eventually helping to remove the encampment from the site.

Staff at Crown Medical Centre have expressed their thanks to patients for their "patience" following the incident, and apologised for any "inconvenience" it caused.

A spokesman for Sherwood Medical Partnership, which runs the practice, said: "We would like to express our appreciation to patients yesterday whilst the practice dealt with some disruption at our Crown site.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank you to patients for their support and patience.

A statement from Nottinghamshire Police confirmed the encampment had now left the site.

The spokesman said: "We were called just after 8.30am yesterday (August 6) to reports of an unauthorised encampment and anti-social behaviour at the Crown Medical Centre in Forest Town, Mansfield.

"The neighbourhood policing team attended to engage with and respond to any concerns from both the local and travelling communities. The encampment has now left the site."