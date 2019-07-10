Mansfield beach back for the summer holidays

Grab your bucket and spade and get ready for the seaside coming back to Mansfield town centre this summer.

Starting on Monday July 29, a sandy beach will return to Market Place every day until Saturday August 24.

Alfie Whitehead lets his siblings and cousins plant him in the sand,from left, Brooklyn-Gray Whitehead,Harrison Hyatt, Braidon Whitehead, and 12 year old Chardonnay Hyatt at last year's beach

Sue Rogers, events coordinator at Mansfield BID, said: "The beach is always a popular attraction for young families, and it's great to see children playing in the sand. You can go to the beach without leaving Mansfield.

"It's another way that the BID is helping to bring people into the town centre, and enjoying their stay."

The event proved a success last year and weather permitting, there are hopes it could exceed expectations once again.

The beach is open every day at Mansfield Market Place from 10am to 4pm.