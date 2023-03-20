Savanna Rags fire in Mansfield: everything we know so far
Firefighters tackled a major fire in Mansfield this weekend – as devastating images now reveal the aftermath of the blaze.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:53 GMT- 1 min read
Here is everything we know so far…
- Firefighters spent more than 24 hours battling the blaze at Savanna Rags textiles recycling firm, off Nottingham Road, following an initial call on Saturday, at about 3.45pm.
- Nearby homes were evacuated and electricity shut off while the firefighting operation continued through the night.
- At its height, 100 firefighters across 16 crews including Mansfield, Ashfield, Blidworth, Edwinstowe, Hucknall, Arnold, Warsop, Shirebrook, Maltby, Kibworth, Stapleford, Chesterfield, Worksop and Highfields were involved in tackling the blaze.
- Oak Tree Leisure Centre was opened as a “place of safety” for those affected by the blaze, with residents being allowed to return home yesterday, Sunday, at about 4pm. Bessemer Drive residents were advised they would not be able to get into their vehicles and drive due to debris in the road and a building collapse at the scene. They were also advised to not go into their gardens due to smoke and debris and concern about potentially hazardous materials.
- Following the fire Savanna Rags, which describes itself as “exporters and processors of recycled clothing and cleaning cloths”, ceased its operations with immediate effect. Savanna Rags International said on social media: “It is with deep regret and sadness that we must inform you a fire broke out at our warehouse on Forest Road, Mansfield. Due to this we are ceasing our operations with immediate effect. We will advise any further updates when new information becomes available.”
- There have been no reports of any injuries due to the incident.
- Firefighters remain on the scene this morning, Monday, as dampening down of the scene continues. Once the dampening is complete, an investigation will begin into the cause of the fire. A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “We still have crews at the site at the moment still damping down and we’re still advising residents in the surrounding streets to stay indoors and keep doors and windows. At this stage we don’t know how long damping down process will continue for but we won’t be starting any investigation into the cause of the fire until that is done. We expect that will be a joint investigation with the police when it begins.”
- Police and fire crews have thanks residents for their “support and understanding” over the difficult weekend. Insp Katie Eustace said: “I want to thank everyone affected by this fire for their patience as we understand how scary and upsetting an incident like this can be for everyone involved.”
- Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 523 of March 18, 2023.