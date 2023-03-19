Mansfield firm announces 'immediate' closure after devasting fire destroys warehouse
Mansfield textiles firm Savanna Rags has announced it is “seizing operations with immediate effect” after a huge fire at its warehouse.
At its height, 100 firefighters were tackling the blaze at the company off Nottingham Road, after fire broke out yesterday, March 18, shortly before 4pm.
Savanna Rags International said on social media: “It is with deep regret and saddness that we must inform you that a fire broke out at our warehouse on Forest Road, Mansfield.
“Due to this we are seizing our operations with immediate effect.
“We will advise any further updates when new information becomes available.”
The firm describes itself as “exporters and processors of recycled clothing and cleaning cloths”.
Seven firefighting crews remained at the scene this morning.
Power has been restored in the area, and one road partially reopened, although nearby residents have been told it may still be a “number of hours” before they can return home.