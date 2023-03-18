News you can trust since 1952
More than 100 firefighters tackle Mansfield blaze - with operation set to continue through the night

More than 100 firefighters are currently on scene at a huge factory fire in Mansfield.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 18th Mar 2023, 22:31 GMT- 1 min read

Fire crews were initially called to Savanna Rags, off Nottingham Road, shortly before 4pm today, Saturday.

Nearby homes have been evacuated and electricity switched off while 16 crews from across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire tackle the blaze.

Area manager Damian West, incident commander, of Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said, at 9.30pm tonight: “On arrival our crews were faced with a well developed and rapicly increasing fire.

“We’re likely to be here for a number of hours through the night.

“We’ve more than 100 firefighters on the scene, with support from Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service, Nottinghamshire Police, East Midlands Ambulance Service, the local authority and other agencoes.

“I’d like to thank the local community for their co-operation and consideration during this incident. We’re aware a number of people have been displaced from their homes for their safety and a rest centre has been set up

“We’ll do everything we can to get people back into their homes as soon as it is safe to do so.

“Please stay away from the area, let us contineue to taclke this incident safey and we’ll do so as quick as we can.”

The damage is clear to see.
The scene inside the factory this evening.
