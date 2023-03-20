Damping down continues as dramatic pictures show devastating effect of blaze at Savanna Rags in Mansfield
Fire crews remain on site at the Savanna Rags warehouse in Mansfield following the huge blaze there at the weekend.
And dramatic shots posted on Twitter by Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service show the devastating aftermath of the blaze.
At its height, more than 100 firefighters from Mansfield, Ashfield, Blidworth, Edwinstowe, Hucknall, Arnold, Warsop, Shirebrook, Maltby, Kibworth, Stapleford, Chesterfield, Worksop and Highfields were tackling the blaze.
Nearby homes were evacuated and power shut off.
People have now returned to their homes but crews remain at the scene.
A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “We still have crews at the site at the moment still damping down and we’re still advising residents in the surrounding streets to stay indoors and keep doors and windows.
“At this stage we don’t know how long damping down process will continue for but we won’t be starting any investigation into the cause of the fire until that is done.
“We expect that will be a joint investigation with the police when it begins.”