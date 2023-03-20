And dramatic shots posted on Twitter by Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service show the devastating aftermath of the blaze.

At its height, more than 100 firefighters from Mansfield, Ashfield, Blidworth, Edwinstowe, Hucknall, Arnold, Warsop, Shirebrook, Maltby, Kibworth, Stapleford, Chesterfield, Worksop and Highfields were tackling the blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearby homes were evacuated and power shut off.

The devastating effects of the fire are shown in this aerial shot of the factory. Photo: Notts Fire

People have now returned to their homes but crews remain at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “We still have crews at the site at the moment still damping down and we’re still advising residents in the surrounding streets to stay indoors and keep doors and windows.

“At this stage we don’t know how long damping down process will continue for but we won’t be starting any investigation into the cause of the fire until that is done.

The burnt-out remains of the inside of the factory. Photo: Notts Fire

“We expect that will be a joint investigation with the police when it begins.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad