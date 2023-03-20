News you can trust since 1952
Damping down continues as dramatic pictures show devastating effect of blaze at Savanna Rags in Mansfield

Fire crews remain on site at the Savanna Rags warehouse in Mansfield following the huge blaze there at the weekend.

By John Smith
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:41 GMT- 1 min read

And dramatic shots posted on Twitter by Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service show the devastating aftermath of the blaze.

At its height, more than 100 firefighters from Mansfield, Ashfield, Blidworth, Edwinstowe, Hucknall, Arnold, Warsop, Shirebrook, Maltby, Kibworth, Stapleford, Chesterfield, Worksop and Highfields were tackling the blaze.

Nearby homes were evacuated and power shut off.

The devastating effects of the fire are shown in this aerial shot of the factory. Photo: Notts Fire
People have now returned to their homes but crews remain at the scene.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “We still have crews at the site at the moment still damping down and we’re still advising residents in the surrounding streets to stay indoors and keep doors and windows.

“At this stage we don’t know how long damping down process will continue for but we won’t be starting any investigation into the cause of the fire until that is done.

The burnt-out remains of the inside of the factory. Photo: Notts Fire
“We expect that will be a joint investigation with the police when it begins.”

More than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze which destroyed the factory in Forest Street
