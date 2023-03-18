More than 100 firefighters have been tackling a huge fire in Mansfield.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted: “We are currently in attendance at an industrial fire on Forest Road Mansfield. Please avoid the area and if affected by the smoke close doors and windows.

“We are being assisted by Nottinghamshire Police who are closing roads along Nottingham Road, Forest Road and Sandhurst Avenue. Nearby properties along Forest Road and Sandhurst Avenue are also being evacuated.

“About 50 firefighters are on scene, we have received a large number of calls since this incident which started at 3.44pm.

“Currently we have crews from Mansfield, Ashfield, Blidworth, Edwinstowe, Hucknall, Arnold, Warsop, Shirebrook, Maltby, Kibworth, Stapleford, Chesterfield, Worksop and Highfields in attendance at Forest Road.”

1 . Firefight2.jpg The scene inside the factory this evening. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

2 . Firefighting An aerial ladder platform is being used in the firefighting operation. Picture: Mel Swift.

3 . Large fire at Savannah Rags Approximately 50 firefighters are on scene Photo: Shelley Marriott

4 . Firedistance.jpg Smoke from the fire was visible as far away as Edwinstowe. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire.