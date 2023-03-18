News you can trust since 1952
Pictures: Large fire rages at Mansfield textile firm

More than 100 firefighters have been tackling a huge fire in Mansfield.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 18th Mar 2023, 22:32 GMT

Fire crews were called to Savanna Rags, on Forest Road, today, March 18, at about 3.45pm.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted: “We are currently in attendance at an industrial fire on Forest Road Mansfield. Please avoid the area and if affected by the smoke close doors and windows.

“We are being assisted by Nottinghamshire Police who are closing roads along Nottingham Road, Forest Road and Sandhurst Avenue. Nearby properties along Forest Road and Sandhurst Avenue are also being evacuated.

“About 50 firefighters are on scene, we have received a large number of calls since this incident which started at 3.44pm.

“Currently we have crews from Mansfield, Ashfield, Blidworth, Edwinstowe, Hucknall, Arnold, Warsop, Shirebrook, Maltby, Kibworth, Stapleford, Chesterfield, Worksop and Highfields in attendance at Forest Road.”

The scene inside the factory this evening.

1. Firefight2.jpg

The scene inside the factory this evening. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

An aerial ladder platform is being used in the firefighting operation. Picture: Mel Swift.

2. Firefighting

An aerial ladder platform is being used in the firefighting operation. Picture: Mel Swift. Photo: Mel Swift

Approximately 50 firefighters are on scene

3. Large fire at Savannah Rags

Approximately 50 firefighters are on scene Photo: Shelley Marriott

Smoke from the fire was visible as far away as Edwinstowe. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire.

4. Firedistance.jpg

Smoke from the fire was visible as far away as Edwinstowe. Picture: Jackie Derbyshire. Photo: Jackie Derbyshire

