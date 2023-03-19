Pictures: Firefighters share dramatic images from huge Mansfield blaze
Firefighters have spent the night tackling a huge fire which has enveloped a Mansfield factory.
At its height, about 100 firefighters from 16 crews across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire were in attendance at Savanna Rags, off Nottingham Road.
Nearby homes were evacuated and power shut off as crews battled the inferno.
Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said more than 30 firefighters remained on scene this morning.
And crews from Ashfield Fire Station in Kirkby, who were in attendance, have shared dramatic images from the blaze.
