Pictures: Firefighters share dramatic images from huge Mansfield blaze

Firefighters have spent the night tackling a huge fire which has enveloped a Mansfield factory.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 19th Mar 2023, 08:33 GMT

At its height, about 100 firefighters from 16 crews across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire were in attendance at Savanna Rags, off Nottingham Road.

Nearby homes were evacuated and power shut off as crews battled the inferno.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said more than 30 firefighters remained on scene this morning.

And crews from Ashfield Fire Station in Kirkby, who were in attendance, have shared dramatic images from the blaze.

The fire at Savanna Rags in Mansfield has been burning through the night.

1. Flames through the roof

The fire at Savanna Rags in Mansfield has been burning through the night. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

Bricks are strewn across the road after a wall collapsed.

2. Collapsed

Bricks are strewn across the road after a wall collapsed. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

Walls and the roof have collapsed on this Savanna Rags building as the fire continues to rage.

3. Burning

Walls and the roof have collapsed on this Savanna Rags building as the fire continues to rage. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

An aerial ladder platform has been in use as part of the firefighting operation.

4. Firefighting operation

An aerial ladder platform has been in use as part of the firefighting operation. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

