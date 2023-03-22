Ofcom promises to investigate if Ashfield MP Lee Anderson is not impartial on new GB News show

Ofcom confirmed MPs can present TV shows, but would have to promote all sides of political arguments during the “regulated period” before voters go the polls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Anderson, deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, is one of four Tory MPs the channel employs and Coun Hennigan said employing them could fall foul of strict broadcasting rules

Coun David Hennigan (left) is concerned Ashfield MP Lee Anderson will not be impartial on his new GB News show

Ofcom has now confirmed it will investigate if any of them breaks impartiality rules on broadcasting.

Replying to Coun Hennigan, Ofcom said: “Should we receive a complaint about a programme broadcast during the election period which raises issues warranting investigation under Rule 6.2 (or any of the Code rules), we will investigate according to our procedures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is an editorial matter for broadcasters how they maintain due impartiality, and there is a range of editorial techniques they may use to do this, such as the inclusion of interviewees who can offer alternative viewpoints, a presenter summarising an alternative viewpoint, and/or a presenter challenging the views of interviewees.”

Coun Hennigan has now passed Ofcom’s letter on to GB News chief executive Angelos Frangopoulos and asked for a detailed response to it and assurances GB News will adhere to rules that relate to broadcasting impartiality in the run up to the local elections in May.

He said, “I am grateful to Ofcom for replying and confirming they are open to an investigation if any bias is shown by GB News.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have written to their chief executive asking for reassurances based on Ofcom’s letter.

“In Ashfield, we have been very clear that we don’t want to see a Fox News-type situation where MPs can break our proud tradition of broadcasting impartiality with impunity.

“It was only a few months ago, that Lee Anderson was lambasting his own colleagues for accepting lucrative second jobs.”