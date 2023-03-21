Eight separate buildings with a total of nine units are planned for the industrial hub, near Junction 28 of the M1 motorway, off Pinxton Lane, Sutton.

The plans have been lodged by developer Brackley Property Developments and would include general industrial and distribution units.

If approved by Ashfield Council, the applicant plans to transform the existing Grange Farm and Cuttings Farm green space into employment land.

Ashfield Council's headquarters in Kirkby.

Documents say the site could create about 1,380 full-time jobs once the scheme has been built, with about 250 roles planned for the build phase.

It is expected to bring about £39 million in new wages, while construction could generate £60m in value to the economy.

Papers say the scheme, once completed, would bring £27.7m of economic output each year, generating £1.3m in annual business rates income.

An economic assessment adds about 440 of the on-site jobs will be for people educated to degree level or higher.

A further 310 on-site jobs would be for people with A-level qualifications or equivalent.

Seventy-seven would be for people with no formal qualifications, while 552 of the roles would require other qualifications.

Overall, the applicant says the scheme would “make a considerable and material contribution towards meeting the employment needs” of Ashfield.

The 80,250 sq metre industrial estate would be based south of the A38 and east of the existing Castlewood Business Park.

The majority of the site would be used for the industrial estate, except for an existing REAL Education centre, which would be retained.

It would be accessed via an existing entry point off the roundabout on Pinxton Lane, which currently serves an on-site solar farm and the current site.

The site is not allocated in the council’s emerging local plan, which sets out housing and employment land until 2038.

The authority has, however, allocated employment space on greenbelt land near Junction 27 of the M1.

But in documents, the applicant says its plan would be “better and more suitable”, because it is not based on greenbelt land.

No specific business names have been included in planning documents, although the applicant says an existing occupier of the nearby Castlewood Business Park has suggested it may be interested in the largest unit.

It said: “There are significant and material socio-economic benefits that would be delivered through the proposed development.

“It would make a considerable and material contribution towards meeting the employment land needs of the district.

“We have been approached by an existing occupier in the vicinity of the application site, who are looking to occupy a large, single building within close proximity to J28 of the M1.

“This is in order to retain their existing workforce but have been unable to acquire suitable premises.

“As such, the proposal will enable that occupier, as well as other potential occupiers of the other proposed units to further support business growth and support the economic growth of Ashfield.”