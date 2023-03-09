Sutton residents are split over news of Ashfield MP Lee Anderson's new show

It was announced this week that the deputy chairman of the Conservative Party will host his own show on GB News.

GB News, a free-to-air channel that began broadcasting in June 2021, is renowned for its right-leaning slant on political issues.

Following the announcement, Mr Anderson said: “GB News is the true voice of the Great British silent majority.

Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield and Eastwood.

“I’m joining the people’s channel to ensure their voice is heard.”

Taking to the streets of Sutton, your Chad community reporter Phoebe Cox asked constituents about their thoughts on the announcement.

However, a number of residents said “had no time” for politics.

Andy Jones, commercial director of a new veterans’ support centre and business, Spectre Coffee, welcomed the news.

He said: “It is great for the Ashfield community. Lee is one of these guys who says it as it is.

“He represents 90 per cent of what the country thinks.

“I am originally from down South and I have lots of friends who say they wish he was their MP.

“Lee’s biggest thing is migration and many people are too scared to say anything, as they just get labelled a racist and that is not what it is about.”

However, a resident who was not in favour of the announcement was Teresa Ashton, a charity shop manager from Sutton.

She said: “I urge Mr Anderson to come and have a chat with us here, speak to shop owners and speak with volunteers. See what it is really like.

“For example, not all volunteers at charity shops are retired – many are genuinely looking for paid work and struggling to find it.

“You only have to look at the empty shops and empty streets to see what we are facing here. It is not great. Times are very tough.

“I do not have time for politicians. Sutton needs investment, we are really struggling and nobody seems to be doing anything about it.

