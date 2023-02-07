Ashfield MP Lee Anderson appointed as Conservative Party's new deputy chairman

Mr Sunak has made new appointments to his cabinet following the sacking of the former party chairman Nadhim Zahawi.

Mr Zahawi was sacked from his previous role for multiple breaches of the ministerial code after he failed to properly declare details of his tax arrangements.

Mr Sunak has since carried out a small cabinet reshuffle to fill Mr Zahawi's post, as well as to make changes to the way in which some Government departments are organised.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson

The new appointments announced today, January 7, included the promotion of Greg Hands, who is now the Conservative Party chairman.

But Mr Sunak also announced that Ashfield’s own Lee Anderson would be made the Conservative Party's deputy chairman.

Chairman and deputy chairs of the Conservative Party are responsible for overseeing its administration and for handling specific aspects of its management.

The appointment is the first role given to Mr Anderson by the Prime Minister since has was elected as Ashfield's MP at the 2019 general election.

The news comes as the MP has also been re-selected to stand for Ashfield parliamentary seat at the next general election.

