Coun David Hennigan, Ashfield Council Independent member for Sutton Central and New Cross, has written to Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, asking for a ruling.

He said: “Ofcom is tasked with the job of ensuring our broadcasters are impartial during elections.

"This includes local elections and, in Mr Anderson’s constituency, there are crucial council elections on Thursday, May 4.

Ashfield's Conservative MP Lee Anderson has been signed up as a show host by the right-leaning TV channel, GB News.

"I find it very difficult to believe GB News can meet these requirements while employing Conservative MPs on big money.

"We either have an impartial code of conduct for broadcasters for elections or we don’t. I look forward to Ofcom’s verdict.”

GB News, a free-to-air channel that began broadcasting in June 2021, is renowned for its right-leaning slant on political issues.

Announcing the appointment of Mr Anderson – who had been a regular guest on the channel prior to his appointment as deputy chairman of the Conservative Party – GB News editorial director Michael Booker dubbed the MP “a breath of fresh air in Westminster since he was elected, doing something many politicians are scared to do: talking honestly about what they believe”.

He said: “Our viewers and listeners appreciate his common-sense language, something that has been missing from politics for a long time. As the next election will be fought in the Red Wall, Lee’s insights into northern voters will be key.”

It is not known when Mr Anderson’s show will launch, but a pre-election period of purdah begins on Wednesday, March 22, when broadcast media outlets must observe specific restrictions on communications and publicity, to ensure they do not influence the outcome of the elections.

An Ofcom spokesman said: “We can confirm we have received the letter from Coun Hennigan.

“There are special rules that apply during an election period. Political candidates or people representing organisations taking part must not present any TV or radio programme. This includes programmes that have no discussion of politics or current affairs.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, a staunch ally of Boris Johnson, is another Tory MP who has been enlisted by GB News.

“During an election period, political parties must be given due weight in any TV coverage. They must receive the appropriate level of coverage.

“If a political candidate takes part in a programme about the constituency for which they’re standing, the broadcaster must also give the opportunity for other candidates to take part also.”

Mr Anderson joins fellow Tory MPs Jacob Rees-Mogg, Esther McVey and Philip Davies as GB News hosts.

This latest appointment also means he links up with former Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero, who has her own show on GB News.

Mr Anderson worked in the constituency office of Labour MP Ms De Piero until defecting to the Tories in 2018 and then winning her seat, after she quit politics, a year later.