Independent Sutton councillor to stand down at next election

An Independent Sutton councillor has announced he will not be standing for re-election at this year’s Ashfield Council elections.

By John Smith
2 minutes ago - 2 min read

Coun David Hennigan, who represents Sutton Central and New Cross, has confirmed he will see out his term, but will not be standing again on May 4.

He said: “The principal reason I’m not standing again is my wife and I are moving to Llangollen, North Wales, and the travelling would be a heavy burden.

“However, I was always clear with people I only wanted to do one term, I was open and honest about that four years ago when I was seeking election and I think four years is enough for me, it’s time to let someone else have a go.”

Coun David Hennigan, Ashfield Council Independent member for Sutton Central and New Cross
Coun Hennigan said he would look back with pride on his time as a councillor and said he had really enjoyed working with people like Coun Samantha Deakin and council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny, and would still be out actively knocking on doors on behalf of the Ashfield Independents again during the upcoming election campaign.

He said: “When I was elected, one of my priorities was to improve the Sutton Lawn area and we’ve now got a new play area and plans for new tennis courts and a football pitch.

“And if you look at Sutton town centre, we’re looking at a new theatre and CCTV on alleyways.

“I’m proud of what’s been achieved while I’ve been a councillor, but to be honest, I’ve never been tempted to go for a second term, I’ve got so many other things to do.

“Since I got elected, I’ve got married and I want to spend more time in Wales with my wife.

“I spend an inordinate amount of time in Ashfield but the travelling takes its toll.

“I’ll still be working with my colleagues as we’ve achieved so much together and I want to help see all the exciting plans we have come to fruition.

“I feel I’m leaving Sutton & New Cross, in my view, in a better state than I found it.

“And I’m proud of the fact that, whenever a resident came to me, with whatever concern, I tried to help them and I will continue to do so while I’m still a councillor.”

