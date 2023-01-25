Coun David Hennigan, who represents Sutton Central and New Cross, has confirmed he will see out his term, but will not be standing again on May 4.

He said: “The principal reason I’m not standing again is my wife and I are moving to Llangollen, North Wales, and the travelling would be a heavy burden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, I was always clear with people I only wanted to do one term, I was open and honest about that four years ago when I was seeking election and I think four years is enough for me, it’s time to let someone else have a go.”

Coun David Hennigan, Ashfield Council Independent member for Sutton Central and New Cross

Coun Hennigan said he would look back with pride on his time as a councillor and said he had really enjoyed working with people like Coun Samantha Deakin and council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny, and would still be out actively knocking on doors on behalf of the Ashfield Independents again during the upcoming election campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “When I was elected, one of my priorities was to improve the Sutton Lawn area and we’ve now got a new play area and plans for new tennis courts and a football pitch.

“And if you look at Sutton town centre, we’re looking at a new theatre and CCTV on alleyways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m proud of what’s been achieved while I’ve been a councillor, but to be honest, I’ve never been tempted to go for a second term, I’ve got so many other things to do.

“Since I got elected, I’ve got married and I want to spend more time in Wales with my wife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I spend an inordinate amount of time in Ashfield but the travelling takes its toll.

“I’ll still be working with my colleagues as we’ve achieved so much together and I want to help see all the exciting plans we have come to fruition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel I’m leaving Sutton & New Cross, in my view, in a better state than I found it.