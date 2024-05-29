General Election: 'Captain Mansfield' to stand as Mansfield’s Reform UK candidate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matthew Warnes, also known as 'Captain Mansfield', is running as the Reform UK parliamentary candidate for Mansfield with hopes to challenge the two-party system as a “strong voice” for change in the area.

Matthew Warnes – aka Captain Mansfield – announced his Parliamentary aspirations for the next General Election last month.

Matthew is known as Captain Mansfield through his party and entertainment service ‘Captain Mansfield and The Stars & Stripes Party Centre’.

Posting on his Facebook page – www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557249546268 – earlier this year, Matthew said: "My decision to run for MP stems from a deep-rooted commitment to serve the people of Mansfield and to be a strong voice for positive change.”

Matthew Warnes - aka Captain Mansfield - is standing for Parliament as the Reform UK candidate in Mansfield. Photo: Facebook

Since first making the announcement, Matthew told your Chad how he is “excited” to be running as the prospective parliamentary candidate for Reform UK Party.

He said: “I am so excited to be running and to give Mansfield different options than the two-party system we have now.”

Reform UK describes itself as a “national political party offering common sense policies on immigration, the cost of living, energy & national sovereignty”.

Familiar figures within the party include Lee Anderson, the MP for Ashfield, and Nigel Farage, the Honorary President of Reform UK.

Other candidates campaigning for the Mansfield Parliamentary seat include the current MP, Conservative's Ben Bradley, along with Labour Party's parliamentary candidate Steve Yemm, and the Green Party's Phil Shields.

Reform UK has been approached for a comment.