Mansfield's Labour candidate Steve Yemm launches campaign ahead of the general election

By Shelley Marriott
Published 28th May 2024, 14:20 BST
Mansfield’s Labour candidate, Steve Yemm, has launched his campaign ahead of the general election on Thursday, July 4.

Steve Yemm held the event in Mansfield town centre.

He was joined by Liz Kendall, Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.

Steve said: “What a fantastic launch for my general election campaign with Liz Kendall.

“Mansfield has always been my home and it would be an honour to represent our area.

“Please put your trust in me and vote Labour on Thursday, July 4.”

Candidate Steve Yemm and shadow cabinet member Liz Kendall launch Labour's campaign in Mansfield

Candidate Steve Yemm and shadow cabinet member Liz Kendall launch Labour's campaign in Mansfield Photo: jason chadwick

Steve Yemm was joined by Liz Kendall, Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

Steve Yemm was joined by Liz Kendall, Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Photo: Helen McCulloch

The launch was held in Mansfield town centre

The launch was held in Mansfield town centre Photo: Helen McCulloch

Steve Yemm is the Labour candidate for Mansfield

Steve Yemm is the Labour candidate for Mansfield Photo: Helen McCulloch

