Mansfield's Labour candidate Steve Yemm launches campaign ahead of the general election

Steve Yemm held the event in Mansfield town centre.

He was joined by Liz Kendall, Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.

Steve said: “What a fantastic launch for my general election campaign with Liz Kendall.

“Mansfield has always been my home and it would be an honour to represent our area.

“Please put your trust in me and vote Labour on Thursday, July 4.”

1 . Labour campaign launch Candidate Steve Yemm and shadow cabinet member Liz Kendall launch Labour's campaign in Mansfield Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Labour campaign launch Steve Yemm was joined by Liz Kendall, Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Photo: Helen McCulloch Photo Sales

3 . Labour campaign launch The launch was held in Mansfield town centre Photo: Helen McCulloch Photo Sales

4 . Labour campaign launch Steve Yemm is the Labour candidate for Mansfield Photo: Helen McCulloch Photo Sales