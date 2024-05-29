Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following individuals have been nominated or are standing for election as a district councillor for the West Bank ward in Mansfield – after a by-election was called due to the resignation of former Councillor Ben Brown back in April.

In April 2024, your Mansfield Chad shared that former Conservative candidate Ben Brown had resigned from his district council seat on Mansfield Council with immediate effect.

“Personal reasons” were cited as Mr. Brown's reasons for standing down. Mr Brown has not commented on his resignation.

In May 2024, Mansfield Council announced that a by-election would be held on Thursday, June 20, 2024, for the West Bank ward.

The council has confirmed the following candidates will be standing for the seat:

- Thorsten Altenkirch: Liberal Democrats

- Faz Choudhury: Mansfield Independents – Putting People before Politics.

- Garry Cole: Labour Party

- Karen Seymour: Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC)

- Shaun Thornton: The Green Party