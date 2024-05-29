Council candidates announced for Mansfield by-election
and live on Freeview channel 276
In April 2024, your Mansfield Chad shared that former Conservative candidate Ben Brown had resigned from his district council seat on Mansfield Council with immediate effect.
“Personal reasons” were cited as Mr. Brown's reasons for standing down. Mr Brown has not commented on his resignation.
In May 2024, Mansfield Council announced that a by-election would be held on Thursday, June 20, 2024, for the West Bank ward.
The council has confirmed the following candidates will be standing for the seat:
- Thorsten Altenkirch: Liberal Democrats
- Garry Cole: Labour Party
- Karen Seymour: Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC)
- Shaun Thornton: The Green Party
- Steve Walmsley: Local Conservatives
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.