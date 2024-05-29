Nine things to do in the Mansfield area during the half term holiday that won't break the bank

4 . Barbie Breakfast

Enjoy a delightful buffet breakfast accompanied by your choice of unlimited tea, coffee, or fruit juice. And of course, the highlight of the morning awaits as everyone’s favourite style sensation makes her grand entrance – don’t forget to snap a selfie.The best Barbie themed outfit at each sitting wins a prize.Please be sure to note any dietary requirements when booking.The breakfast will be taking place on Friday, May 31, from 9am to 10.30am and 11.30am to 1pm.Tickets costs £14.95 per person, under 8’s are £7.25 and under 1’s are free. Photo: Rufford Country Park