Nine things to do in the Mansfield area during the half term holiday that won't break the bank

By Shelley Marriott
Published 29th May 2024, 11:47 BST
The half term school holiday is well underway and finding things to keep the kids entertained can get expensive, especially when the weather can be hit and miss – so here are a few activities that are taking place in the Mansfield area that won’t break the bank.

From Breakfast with Barbie to museum and art exhibitions there’s something for children (and adults!) of all ages.

Pre booking is essential for most of these activities so please ensure you have tickets before travelling.

Mansfield Market Place will be transformed into a party hub on Sunday, June 2, from 1pm to 5pm, for this year's Party on the Market.The free event, organised by Mansfield BID and Mansfield District Council, with event partners CANVAS and Mansfield 103.2, promises to be a lively family day out filled with music and fun for people of all ages in the heart of Mansfield.

1. Party on the Market

Join Community Arts Practitioners, Janet and Jude, at Mansfield Library for a taster of good mood boosting fun through drumming and dance.Grab a hand drum and join in the drumming circle, delving into the world of rhythm and song from around the world, then tease out your inner- dancer and feel the beat all over your body as your shimmy.Suitable for families.Just drop in between 10.30am and 12.30pm on Saturday, June 1.

2. Drum & Dance

Go Active Falconry will be visiting Mansfield Museum on Friday, May 31, from 10am to 3pm.You will have the chance to meet the owls, find out all about them and have your photo taken with them.Pre booking for this event is essential.Tickets cost £4.50 per person.

3. Meet the owls

Enjoy a delightful buffet breakfast accompanied by your choice of unlimited tea, coffee, or fruit juice. And of course, the highlight of the morning awaits as everyone’s favourite style sensation makes her grand entrance – don’t forget to snap a selfie.The best Barbie themed outfit at each sitting wins a prize.Please be sure to note any dietary requirements when booking.The breakfast will be taking place on Friday, May 31, from 9am to 10.30am and 11.30am to 1pm.Tickets costs £14.95 per person, under 8’s are £7.25 and under 1’s are free.

4. Barbie Breakfast

