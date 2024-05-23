Mansfield and Ashfield Chad readers ‘divided and disinterested’ with General Election news
and live on Freeview channel 276
Speaking from a lectern outside Downing Street, the Prime Minister said: “Earlier today I spoke with His Majesty the King to request the dissolution of Parliament.
“The King has granted this request and we will have a general election on July 4.”
Mr Sunak spoke about the Covid pandemic, the furlough scheme, and the war in Ukraine before asking the question "who do you trust?".
On your Chad Facebook page – www.fb.com/mansfieldchad – we shared about the news and readers shared their thoughts.
There were numerous calls for 'Tories Out' and concerns about Labour's capabilities.
Coun Ben Bradley, MP of the Conservatives, will be fighting to retain his seat.
Former Conservative, now Reform MP Lee Anderson, will also be campaigning in Ashfield.
Labour prospective parliamentary candidates include Mansfield’s Steve Yemm and Ashfield’s Rhea Keehn.
The Conservative party has not yet announced a candidate for the Ashfield constituency.
Simon Plackett welcomed the news of an upcoming General Election.
He said: “About time. [The] country been broken for too long...”
Trevor Page, from Mansfield, said: “Let's get Labour in.”
Alan Holmes said: “Really not looking forward to a Labour Government, but I think it's inevitable.”
Jayne Moody, from Mansfield, said: “Yes Tories out – but Labour's got a lot to put right.”
Christine Smitham said: “Oh God – I hope Labour doesn't get in. Just bunch of complete idiots.”
Wendy Shorter, from Skegby, shared her support for the Reform Party.
Kerry Michele said: “Not enough time to get all information in from other parties.
“I, for one won’t be voting corrupt Conservative or Labour. I'm voting reform.”
Rob Jones said: “Bye bye Bradley. Tories out.”
Phil Jest said: “I won't be voting – not one of them fit enough to lace my shoes.”
Debra Smith said: “Nothing will change. I won't be voting.”
Anton Storer said: “It really doesn’t matter who you vote for.
“The government, whoever is in power, do not represent the people. They represent the globalists elites and their agendas.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.