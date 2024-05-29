ELECTION: Don't just vote for change. Vote for a revolution. Vote for Wesley Milligan.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

My name is Wesley Milligan and I am proud to announce that I am standing to be the Member of Parliament for Mansfield at the general election on July 4th. I believe Mansfield has been neglected and cheated by Parliament, and we are owed some serious compensation. It was our coal, our miners, our stone and beer and textiles that built this great nation, and now we are left with nothing. Mansfield has been forgotten.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

As your MP I will make sure that Mansfield gets the funding it so desperately needs for decent roads, better schools, more care for our elderly and for struggling people of all ages. Higher living standards for everyone, regardless of income. Well paid, enjoyable work. Quality healthcare and affordable dentistry.

I want our young people to feel inspired by the possibilities that life can offer them. Every child in Mansfield deserves the opportunity to realise their full potential.

Wesley Milligan

But it all starts with Parliament. That's why I'm not afraid to say that we need to drastically change our country's failing political system.

What does that mean? It means following in the footsteps of our fellow wanderer on the river Maun, Robin Hood. It means redistributing wealth. It means taking from the rich and giving to the poor. I'm talking about a revolution, and it starts in Mansfield.

The walls of Parliament are built out of stone taken from the quarries of Mansfield. Yet, within those walls, our voices cannot be heard. Let me be your voice. Lend me your vote and I will make sure Mansfield is ignored no longer.

Don't just vote for change. Vote for a revolution. Vote for Wesley Milligan on July 4th.

Speaker's Corner:

In preparation for the general election, Mansfield will have its own Speaker's Corner on the steps of the Old Town Hall, right in the heart of the Market Square.

Wesley will be hosting a regular Speaker's Corner, every Saturday afternoon at 2pm. He will speak about his plans for Mansfield, and his ambitions for the country.

Speaker's Corner belongs to everyone. The space will be open for anyone to join in and speak their mind, and lively debate will be encouraged. Anyone watching will have the opportunity to challenge, ask questions and, if they're brave enough, take centre-stage to tell us their own views.

This kind of event is exactly what our Town Hall was built for. To bring us all together and get people talking, exchanging ideas about how to improve our beloved town.

Come on down to Speaker's Corner, Mansfield. Beginning Saturday 1st June at 2pm, outside the Old Town Hall. Then at the same time every Saturday until the general election on Thursday 4th July.