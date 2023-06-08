News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation

Wild fires warning from Nottinghamshire Fire Service with scorching weekend temperatures predicted

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service is warning people about the risks of wild fires with hot weekend temperatures predicted.
By John Smith
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read

June is Outdoor Fire Safety Month and NFRS has issued a reminder to be fire aware after the Met Office predicted temperatures in the high 20s this weekend.

NFRS tweeted: “Some wild fires are started deliberately, but most are due to carelessness.

"Never throw cigarette ends out the car windows

Most Popular

“Avoid open fires in the countryside.

"Don't leave litter in woodland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We don't want a repeat of last year. #OutdoorFireSafetyMonth.”

Read More
Former Ollerton footballer turned drug dealer caught with 90 per cent pure cocai...
Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service has warned people about the risks of causing wild fires this weekendNottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service has warned people about the risks of causing wild fires this weekend
Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service has warned people about the risks of causing wild fires this weekend

Last year saw temperatures soaring over the summer – red heat warnings were issued as the mercury hit 40 degrees in July – and a raft of outdoor wild fires across Nottinghamshire as a result.

One of the biggest incidents was a huge fire at Haywood Oaks Farm in Blidworth which involved forestry, crops and hedgerows and was declared a major incident with some 15 fire crews from Nottinghamshire and beyond attending to help tackle it.

Another incident on Coxmoor Road, Kirkby, had six fire crews attending, while seven crews tackled a huge blaze in Warsop which saw around 50,000 sq metres of grassland and hedgerows alight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other major fires occurred at Oak Tree Nature Reserve in Mansfield, Rufford Colliery Lane in Rainworth, Giltbrook and Annesley Woodhouse and a grass fire at Bestwood Country Park, as well as a spate of smaller incidents, including a spate of wild fires in areas like Mansfield and Bulwell – some of which were believed to have been started deliberately.

Related topics:Met OfficeNottinghamshireMansfield