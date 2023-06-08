June is Outdoor Fire Safety Month and NFRS has issued a reminder to be fire aware after the Met Office predicted temperatures in the high 20s this weekend.

NFRS tweeted: “Some wild fires are started deliberately, but most are due to carelessness.

"Never throw cigarette ends out the car windows

“Avoid open fires in the countryside.

"Don't leave litter in woodland.

"We don't want a repeat of last year. #OutdoorFireSafetyMonth.”

Last year saw temperatures soaring over the summer – red heat warnings were issued as the mercury hit 40 degrees in July – and a raft of outdoor wild fires across Nottinghamshire as a result.

One of the biggest incidents was a huge fire at Haywood Oaks Farm in Blidworth which involved forestry, crops and hedgerows and was declared a major incident with some 15 fire crews from Nottinghamshire and beyond attending to help tackle it.

Another incident on Coxmoor Road, Kirkby, had six fire crews attending, while seven crews tackled a huge blaze in Warsop which saw around 50,000 sq metres of grassland and hedgerows alight.

