No fewer than 15 crews from the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and also the Derbyshire Fire Service, have been dispatched to the fire, which started in Blidworth Lane, near Syke Breck Farm. Nearby roads have been closed.

The fire was declared a major incident this afternoon, with local residents evacuated.

Residents are now being allowed to return home due to a change in wind direction.

Smoke can be seen billowing into the sky as the fire takes hold in Blidworth. This photo was posted on Facebook by Samantha Titherley.

A fire spokesman said at 6.45pm: “Local residents are now being allowed to return home.

“Due to the direction of the wind changing the fire is now blowing towards main roads. Fire stops have been put in place in case the wind changes again.

"Please continue to avoid the area as we tackle this fire.”

The spokesman said this afternoon they were alerted about it after receiving a call at 1.35 pm.

He described it as “a forestry fire”, which was “significant” and might spread to crops. He warned people to keep away from the village if possible.

The spokesman added: “We are currently dealing with an exceptional amount of incidents around the county, with the fire at Blidworth the main one.

"We would ask the public in Blidworth to be patient and follow advice.”

It is not known how the fire started, or whether anyone has been injured.

But this mini-heatwave, in which temperatures have soared to record heights and fields and woodland are exceptionally dry, increases the risk of danger from fire.

Residents in Blidworth report that thick plumes of smoke can be seen billowing into the sky. They have been told to keep windows and doors closed.

One man, Phil Wragg, told Chad: “It’s a rather large fire between Haywood Oaks and Blidworth Bottoms. I feel concerned because the fire brigade has asked people to be prepared to evacuate near me.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Allison posted on Twitter: “My woods are on fire, and the fields around too. I could cry.” She praised firefighters for “doing an amazing job”.

A third resident, Samantha Titherley, said: “I'm worried for the local horse-owners as they have had to remove the horses.”

The fire service has promised to keep people up to date via social media, most notably Twitter.