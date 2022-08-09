Six fire engines from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident in Coxmoor Road, Kirkby, at around 4pm.

Smoke was visible around the area so residents have been advised to keep doors and windows closed if they live, work or are driving through the area.

The fire also involved electricity pylons meaning that the involved electrics had to be isolated.

If residents have lost power they are advised to contact their provider.

Paul Horton, a nearby resident, helped with other local residents to stop the spread and helped firefighters.

He said: “Appliances attended included Mansfield Stapleford Alfreton Ilkeston and Ripley.

"An electricity pylon was damaged in the incident and the electricity company attended

"Residents on Barnhill Gardens supplied the firefighters with around 100 bottles of water and soft drinks later in the afternoon.”

