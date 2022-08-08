WATCH: Crews tackle huge grass fire in Warsop

Crews from Warsop, Shirebrook and Nottingham were at the scene of a grass fire in a Warsop field.

By Phoebe Cox
Monday, 8th August 2022, 11:42 am

James Henry Brown, a Warsop resident, shared a video of the smoke, seen from the top of Cherry Grove, Warsop, on Sunday afternoon. James said: “It was pretty big and it felt like it was getting bigger.”

A spokeswoman from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “ We were called to a grass fire in Market Warsop at 3:35pm, Sunday August 7.”Seven fire engines attended, where approximately 50,000 square metres of grass undergrowth and hedgerows were on fire.”Crews used hose reel jets and beaters to extinguish the fire.

“We left the scene at 9pm last night.”Warsop Fire Station returned this morning at 8am for a reinspection of the area.”

A photo from Shirebrook Fire Station.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service worked alongside Warsop and Shirebrook firefighters to extinguish the grass fire.The incident follows a spate of fires in the area, amid high temperatures across Mansfield and Ashfield.

Read More

Read More
Fire crews were attacked with golf balls while battling Mansfield blaze
A photo was shared of the smoke from a distance.
NottinghamShirebrookNottinghamshire Fire and Rescue ServiceMansfield