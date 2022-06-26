Firefighters vow to pursue action after spate of grass fires in Mansfield

Crews were called to the Eakring Road area yesterday afternoon, June 25.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “We have been in attendance at a number of grassfires in the Eakring Road area of Mansfield.

“We will be actively following up on what we believe to be deliberate fires, after several youths were seen in the area.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews at the scene near Eakring Road, Mansfield.

Members of the public were urged to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.

The spokesman said: “If you know any information about these fires, please report it anonymously to FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558.”

It comes just two days after multiple crews were called to a spate of grass fires in the Oak Tree Lane area of Mansfield.