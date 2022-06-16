Firefighters tackle large blaze in Rainworth

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said it had six appliances in attendance at a fire in woodland off Rufford Colliery Lane.

A service spokesman said: “Smoke can be seen from a large distance away, so if you can see or smell smoke then make sure your windows and doors are shut.

“Please avoid the area where possible, thank you.”

Water supplier Severn Trent has also warned nearby residents that they may suffer lower water pressure while the fire is dealt with.

A spokesman said: “We’re aware the fire service is currently in your area and this may be causing your water to be at a lower than usual pressure, or even appearing slightly discoloured.

“This is nothing to worry about and once the fire service has finished, your water will gradually clear and go back to normal.

“This can sometimes take up to 24 hours.”