Fire service reassures Mansfield businesses as investigation begins in supermarket blaze

NFRS has begun an investigation into the blaze that broke out at the Bolek I Lolek supermarket on Clumber Street last night, Monday.

Two crews remained at the scene on this morning, dampening down as the fire service investigation got under way.

Surrounding businesses are open as normal.

An investigation has begun into the cause the fire at supermarket

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire follows on from blazes at the Frank Innes estate agency on Market Street and the Savannah Rags factory on Forest Road in recent weeks.

However, neither the police or NFRS believe there is any link between the three at this stage.

Neither the fires at Frank Innes or Savannah Rags were deemed suspicious and the police said they would only be involved if an NFRS investigation concluded otherwise.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “The usual course of action for any fire is we will only get involved if and when we learn from them that a fire is suspicious in nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If it is suspicious in nature we will most likely release that through an appeal.”

And an NFRS spokesman said: “Neither the cause of the Frank Innes or Savannah Rags fires were found to be deliberate.”

The fire at Frank Innes was ruled as accidental and to have been caused by an electrical fault.

The cause of the fire at Savannah Rags was ruled inconclusive because of the severe damage the building suffered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But NFRS investigators said it was not deliberate and no police investigation took place.

Following the latest fire at the Clumber Street supermarket, NFRS has sought to reassure to business owners and members of the public.

Sophie Winterbottom, NFRS business education advocate, said “Following recent fires on Forest Road and Market Street, Mansfield, our business safety team have been working with the Mansfield business improvement district team to visit businesses in the area to provide support and advice.

“The Business Support Team will be following up in the local area after this fire on Clumber Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If any business owners or residents have concerns, please contact the team at [email protected]”