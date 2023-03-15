News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
39 minutes ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
40 minutes ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
55 minutes ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
1 hour ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
2 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter

Pictures: Mansfield town centre fire

Firefighters have been dealing with a large blaze in Mansfield town centre.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:49 GMT

Crews were called to “a significant fire” in the building housing Frank Innes sales and letting agents, on the corner of Queen Street and Market Street, overnight.

At its height, eight appliances were in attendance, including from Mansfield, two crews from Kirkby’s Ashfield station and a crew from Shirebrook, alongside London Road's aerial ladder platform, a command support vehicle and welfare unit

Flames can be seen inside the building.

1. Flames

Flames can be seen inside the building. Photo: Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service

Photo Sales
Firefighters examine the building.

2. Up a ladder

Firefighters examine the building. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

Photo Sales
Firefighters working at the scene.

3. Viaduct location

Firefighters working at the scene. Photo: Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service

Photo Sales
A firefighter takes a well-deserved rest.

4. Taking a break

A firefighter takes a well-deserved rest. Photo: Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
MansfieldAshfieldLondon RoadShirebrook