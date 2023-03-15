Pictures: Mansfield town centre fire
Firefighters have been dealing with a large blaze in Mansfield town centre.
Crews were called to “a significant fire” in the building housing Frank Innes sales and letting agents, on the corner of Queen Street and Market Street, overnight.
At its height, eight appliances were in attendance, including from Mansfield, two crews from Kirkby’s Ashfield station and a crew from Shirebrook, alongside London Road's aerial ladder platform, a command support vehicle and welfare unit
