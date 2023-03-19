News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album
5 hours ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban
7 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
7 hours ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
8 hours ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
9 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV

Dramatic drone footage shows extent of major fire at Savanna Rags in Mansfield

Video footage recorded by drone shows the extent of the fire at Savanna Rags in Mansfield.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 19th Mar 2023, 18:40 GMT- 1 min read

Firefighters have spent more than 24 hours battling the blaze at the textiles recycling firm, following an initial call yesterday, Saturday, at about 3.45pm.

At its height 100 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze, and nearby homes were evacuated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents have now been allowed to return home.

A still from Matthew Hayes's drone footage of the fire.
A still from Matthew Hayes's drone footage of the fire.
A still from Matthew Hayes's drone footage of the fire.
Most Popular

The dramatic footage was recorded by amateur photography and drone enthusiast Matthew Hayes.

MansfieldResidents