Dramatic drone footage shows extent of major fire at Savanna Rags in Mansfield
Video footage recorded by drone shows the extent of the fire at Savanna Rags in Mansfield.
Firefighters have spent more than 24 hours battling the blaze at the textiles recycling firm, following an initial call yesterday, Saturday, at about 3.45pm.
At its height 100 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze, and nearby homes were evacuated.
Residents have now been allowed to return home.
The dramatic footage was recorded by amateur photography and drone enthusiast Matthew Hayes.