Mansfield shop owner 'devastated' after fire destroyed his business
Fire crews from Ashfield, Warsop, Edwinstowe, and Mansfield were called to the fire at Bolek I Lolek on Clumber Street, in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, June 6.
The aerial ladder plaftorm was used and fire dogs were in attendance.
A statement from Ashfield Fire Station said: Roads are closed around the incident, please slow down if approaching Mansfield ring road close to Clumber Street.
"Drive carefully around the area.”
Honar Rafik, aged 39, opened the Polish, Romanian and Slovakian supermarket six months ago, after he moved to Mansfield from Leeds.
Honar said: “I was inside and it was about midnight. I was making orders for the shop because I bring in everything from Europe for the shop.
“The fire started so I was checking the rooms upstairs. I was in the big room so I checked the small room and the fire came into my face.
“I tried to put the fire out, but it was too much so I went outside at about 12.30am and called 999.
“This is my business and it is upsetting me a lot. I’m devastated.
“We are now waiting for the answer to the investigation.”
A fire investigation has now been launched by Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service to find out the cause of the blaze.
A structural engineer is in attendance at the scene and people are advised to continue to avoid the area.